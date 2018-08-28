#justicefornirmala: anger spreads in Nepal over police 'cover-up'

Protests continue in Nepal against alleged police mishandling in the Nirmala Panta rape and murder case.

    An indefinite curfew is in force in southwest Nepal, to prevent more protests after the rape and killing of a teenage girl.

    A police commander has been suspended after accusations of a cover-up and mishandling in the Nirmala Panta rape and murder case.

    Protests have spread to the capital Kathmandu.

    At least three rapes are reported to the police every day in Nepal. Around 1,500 were reported last year. Activists say many more remain unreported and more than half of all Nepalis attacked are under the age of 16.

     

    Al Jazeera's Subina Shrestha reports from Kathmandu.

