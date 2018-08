Government leaders in northern Iraq say ISIL sleeper cells remain a threat - but a recent attack there isn't a sign of the group's revival.

The Iraqi government declared victory over ISIL eight months ago.

The ISIL attack on the Kurdistan Regional Government headquarters two weeks ago killed three gunmen and a hostage.

As Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim reports from Erbil - the government building and the region's governor have been targeted before.