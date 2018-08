Many people in the US will soon have to pay a lot more for health insurance after President Donald Trump's administration decided to do away with former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act - also known as "Obamacare".

Subsidies that were part of that programme have now been scrapped.

As the Republican-led government has been whittling away at Obamacare, health insurance options are becoming fewer and pricier.

Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports from Chicago.