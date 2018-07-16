West Bank students face uncertain future with demolition threat

A community school in the occupied West Bank is opening early for the new academic year in hopes of staving off the threat of Israeli demolition.

The Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar was due to be bulldozed to expand an illegal Israeli settlement.

But Israel's Supreme Court issued a temporary injunction blocking the demolition until August 15, but the fate of the Bedouin village dating back to the 1950s is still unclear. The Palestinians hope that populating the building will prevent Israel from demolishing both the building and the academic opportunities of its students.

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports from the school in the occupied West Bank that opened its gates early for students, whose futures are uncertain.