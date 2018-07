Nine years of war against Boko Haram in northern Nigeria has taken a toll on young people.

The Nigerian Army has released a group of children in Borno State after the children were cleared of ties with the group.

Experts say more than half a million children require urgent social and psychological support, but facilities available can only look after a few hundred at a time.

The fear is some will rejoin Boko Haram.

Al Jazeera's Ahmed Idris reports from Maiduguri in Borno State.