Typhoon Jongdari expected to batter Japan

Hard on the heels of a record heatwave, Typhoon Jongdari remains on course to hit Japan's mainland.

    Typhoon Jongdari expected to batter Japan
    Forecast track from JTWC of Jongdari.

    The heatwave across Japan has killed at least 80 people and resulted in the hospitalisation of more than 30,000.

    Japan's all-time record temperature was reported at Kumagaya on Monday at 41.1 degrees Celsius. Greater Toyko reached 40.8C on the same day.

    Temperatures have eased over the last few days, with Tokyo seeing maximum temperatures falling back to the seasonal norm of 29C.

    But another hazard is now facing the country: Typhoon Jongdari.

    Jongdari is expected to graze the southern coastline of Honshu and hit Shikoku during the course of Saturday, from 18:00 GMT until Sunday at 00:00 GMT.

    It will make landfall as the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane on the five-point Saffir-Simpson scale. Sustained winds in excess of 150 km/h will cause damage and there is likely to be a storm surge that could cause some coastal inundation.

    The rainfall from this system could cause problems to a country still recovering from a series of heavy rain events from late June to mid-July.

    The heat is also expected to return from Monday, for at least a week, with temperatures rising to three to four degrees above average.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Pakistan elections: Live results

    Pakistan elections: Live results

    Live results and updates from Pakistan elections 2018.

    Meet the deported nurse aiding asylum seekers at US-Mexico border

    Meet the deported nurse helping refugees at the border

    Francisco 'Panchito' Olachea drives a beat-up ambulance around Nogales, taking care of those trying to get to the US.

    'We will cut your throats': The anatomy of Greece's lynch mobs

    The brutality of Greece's racist lynch mobs

    With anti-migrant violence hitting a fever pitch, victims ask why Greek authorities have carried out so few arrests.