It has been a century since South Africa's anti-apartheid icon and the first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela, was born.

A ceremony is taking place in Johannesburg to honour his vision for democracy and social inclusion.

While many in South Africa appreciate the work to reconcile the Rainbow Nation's racial divide, the county still struggles with racial and economic tensions that date back to the apartheid era.

Al Jazeera's Haru Mutasa reports from Johannesburg.