Reuters journalists investigating Rohingya deaths to face trial

Two Reuters journalists arrested in Myanmar last year will go to trial on Monday after more than six months of pre-trial hearings.

The pair was investigating the killing of 10 Rohingya men and boys when they were invited to dinner by police officers, but were instead arrested when they arrived for the meal.

They have been charged with violating the official secrets act and could face up to 14 years in prison.

Rights groups have said the media in Myanmar has become another victim of the crackdown against the Rohingya ethnic group.

Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen reports from Bangkok.