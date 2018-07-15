Reuters journalists investigating Rohingya deaths to face trial

The charges and trial of the journalists are seen as a test for press freedom in Myanmar.

by

    Two Reuters journalists arrested in Myanmar last year will go to trial on Monday after more than six months of pre-trial hearings.

    The pair was investigating the killing of 10 Rohingya men and boys when they were invited to dinner by police officers, but were instead arrested when they arrived for the meal.

    They have been charged with violating the official secrets act and could face up to 14 years in prison.

    Rights groups have said the media in Myanmar has become another victim of the crackdown against the Rohingya ethnic group.

    Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen reports from Bangkok.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We will cut your throats': The anatomy of Greece's lynch mobs

    The brutality of Greece's racist lynch mobs

    With anti-migrant violence hitting a fever pitch, victims ask why Greek authorities have carried out so few arrests.

    The rise of Pakistan's 'burger' generation

    The rise of Pakistan's 'burger' generation

    How a homegrown burger joint pioneered a food revolution and decades later gave a young, politicised class its identity.

    From Cameroon to US-Mexico border: 'We saw corpses along the way'

    'We saw corpses along the way'

    Kombo Yannick is one of the many African asylum seekers braving the longer Latin America route to the US.