Powerful quake kills at least 10 on Indonesia's Lombok island

At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Lombok island.

Sunday morning's tremor was followed by two strong secondary quakes and more than 60 aftershocks, damaging many buildings. The earthquake was on land and did not trigger a tsunami.

"The earthquake killed at least 10 people, about 40 people are injured, and dozens of houses were damaged," said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency.

"We estimate the number will keep rising because we are not done collecting data," he said.

A 30-year old Malaysian woman was among the dead, he said, adding those hurt were hit by debris.

The jolt was felt about 100km away on the island of Bali, although there were no immediate reports of damage there.

As authorities sought to assess the damage to buildings and infrastructure on Lombok, popular trekking trails on the remote Mount Rinjani were closed because of landslides, according to the disaster agency.

The epicentre of the shallow earthquake struck 50km northeast of Lombok's main city Mataram, the United States Geological Survey said, far from the main tourist spots on the south and west of the island.

Two of the aftershocks measured more than 5-magnitude.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the European quake agency, put the magnitude at 6.5.

Indonesia, an archipelago of thousands of islands, sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismic activity hotspot.

It is frequently hit by quakes, most of them harmless. However, the region remains acutely alert to temblors that might trigger tsunamis.

In 2004, a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra, in western Indonesia, killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.