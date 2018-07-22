Philippines peace: Muslim minority awaits new law

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to sign the long-awaited Bangsamoro Basic Law.

The law would create a new, more autonomous political territory for the predominantly Muslim Moro people and other indigenous groups in western Mindanao island, capping 17 years of negotiations between Moro rebels and the government.

Implementing the agreement will be critical, as disbanding and compensating more than 30,000 fighters will be complicated in a region rife with armed groups.

Al Jazeera's Jamela Alindogan reports from their base in Cotabato, southern Philippines.