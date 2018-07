Voters in Pakistan are going to the polls on Wednesday in parliamentary elections.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is in prison for corruption convictions and the cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan is confident he can become the next prime minister.

But with allegations of coercion, media curbs and pre-poll rigging - it promises to be an unpredictable election.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports from Lahore in Punjab province.