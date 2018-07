Nicaragua will celebrate the 39th anniversary of the Sandinista revolution amid political and social turmoil that has left nearly 300 people dead.

There are growing calls globally for Nicaragua's president, Daniel Ortega, to stand down, after months of deadly unrest.

Many now say Ortega is on the same path as the dictator he overthrew 39 years ago.

But those loyal to him maintain his government is the best ever.

Al Jazeera's Mariana Sanchez reports from the capital Managua.