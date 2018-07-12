Mandela letters: New collection shows prison writing

Exhibition of letters about anti-apartheid struggle during 27 years as political prisoner marks 100 years since former South African president's birth.

by

    Letters written by former South African President Nelson Mandela to his family and about his faith in his anti-apartheid struggle during his 27 years as a political prisoner are being put on display in Johannesburg.

    A recurring theme is the pain of family separation. The father of five who missed the funeral of his eldest son, and was not allowed visits from his toddler daughters until they turned 16.

    The exhibition marks 100 years since the birth of the former South African president.

    Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports.

