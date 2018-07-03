Malaysia has 'almost perfect case' against ex-PM Najib Razak

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been arrested in Kuala Lumpur, as part of the probe into the 1MDB state investment fund.

by

    Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been arrested in Kuala Lumpur, state media reported, as part of a probe into alleged theft and money laundering at the 1MDB state investment fund.

    Allegations over the misappropriation of state funds at 1MBD emerged in 2015 as the public learned that $4bn had gone missing from the fund and nearly $700m was allegedly transferred into Najib's bank account.

    Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says that authorities have an "almost perfect case" against Najib and his allies.

    Al Jazeera's Florence Looi reports from Kuala Lumpur.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

    World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

    Answer as many correct questions in 90 seconds to win the World Cup with your favourite team.

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.