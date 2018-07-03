Malaysia has 'almost perfect case' against ex-PM Najib Razak

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been arrested in Kuala Lumpur, state media reported, as part of a probe into alleged theft and money laundering at the 1MDB state investment fund.

Allegations over the misappropriation of state funds at 1MBD emerged in 2015 as the public learned that $4bn had gone missing from the fund and nearly $700m was allegedly transferred into Najib's bank account.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says that authorities have an "almost perfect case" against Najib and his allies.

Al Jazeera's Florence Looi reports from Kuala Lumpur.