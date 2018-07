French authorities opened an investigation after an aide to President Emmanuel Macron was caught on video assaulting a protester during the country's May Day demonstrations.

Paris prosecutors announced their probe into Alexandre Benalla on Thursday amid a public outcry over the incident on May 1.

The video shows Benalla, wearing a police helmet, dragging a woman away and then hitting a young protester and stomping on his stomach.

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reports from Paris.