The Nassib crossing between Syria and Jordan, through which exports pass into Jordan and on to reach Gulf countries, had been closed for years while rebels held it, causing billions of dollars in losses for businesses in the region.

Business owners in Lebanon hope the crossing will be reopened after the Russia-backed Syrian regime took control earlier this year and that trade will again begin to flow to help revive their fortunes.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon.