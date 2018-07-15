A new era of friendship looks to have begun between two troubled African neighbours.

Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki has made his first visit to Ethiopia in more than two decades after the countries agreed to end long-running hostility.

Since then Ethiopia and Eritrea have agreed to restore diplomatic, trade and transportation links.

To the delight of families that have been separated by the dispute, they will also reopen embassies, flight routes and direct telephone links.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Adow reports from Addis Ababa.