The United Nations envoy for Yemen is in Sanaa to meet Houthi rebels.

Martin Griffiths is trying to broker a deal to end the bombardment of the Houthi-controlled port city of Hudaida, by the Saudi-Emirati coalition.

The coalition backs the Yemeni government, which is demanding the Houthis withdraw.

The assault is deepening the suffering of civilians trapped in the city.

Al Jazeera's Mereana Hond reports.