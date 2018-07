More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar into neighbouring Bangladesh since a government crackdown began in August last year.

It's become one of the world’s fastest-growing refugee crises.

But the Rohingya say they have been facing injustice for decades.

At the Kutupalong Camp in Bangladesh, Al Jazeera met with Gul Zahar, a Rohingya refugee in her 90s who fled persecution in Myanmar three times in her life.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Jamjoom the Kutupalong Camp, in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.