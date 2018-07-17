Battle for Yemen's Hodeidah: 'Shells raining down on us'

The battle for the port city of Hodeidah is intensifying as the Saudi-UAE coalition forces step up their offensive to take the strategic area from Houthi rebels.

Military analysts say that the Saudi-led coalition is not making much progress, but the relentless air raids and lack of aid are making an already dire humanitarian crisis even worse for the civilians who live in the region.

The United Nations says additional tens of thousands of families have been displaced from Hodeidah as a result of the fierce fighting.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Jamjoom reports.