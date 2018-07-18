Battle for Hodeidah robbing Yemen's students of their futures

Saudi-UAE coalition offensive against Houthi rebels has displaced tens of thousands of families, depriving a generation of Yemen students of their education.

    In the middle of the biggest battle in Yemen's three-year war, students in Hodeidah are trying to prepare for their exams.

    Many families have fled the fighting and are taking their exams in a different city, but those who remain struggle through inconsistent electricity, intense heat and the risk of death to attend their classes.

    The UN has warned that more than 2,500 schools in Yemen are out of use and more than two million children have dropped out of school.

    Al Jazeera's Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

