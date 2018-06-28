UK's Prince William visits occupied East Jerusalem

Visits to Western Wall and Al-Aqsa Mosque compound were first by a member of British royal family since 1948.

by

    Britain's Prince William has visited holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem on the final day of his Middle East tour. He started the day paying respects at his great-grandmother Princess Alice's grave. She helped rescue Jews during the Holocaust.

    Prince William drew criticism for not meeting Israeli's mayor of Jerusalem while visiting the Western Wall, the most important site in Judaism, and Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, one of the most important sites in Islam.

    It is the first official visit by a member of the royal family there since 1948.

    Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from East Jerusalem.

