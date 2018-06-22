Turkey: Kurdish parties in election race despite crackdown

Kurdish politicians in Turkey are using unusual methods to keep their campaigns alive despite the limitations placed on them by the government.

    Selahattin Demirtas, a jailed presidential candidate in Turkey, held a political rally from his prison cell, using his Twitter account.

    Demirtas, a member of the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party, or HDP, is being held on security charges.

    There has been an armed struggle between the Turkish government and the separatist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) for decades.

    The peace process between the two sides broke down in 2015 and a year later a state of emergency was imposed after an attempted coup.

     

    Al Jazeera's Sinem Koseogulu reports from Istanbul, Turkey.

