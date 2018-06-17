'To Future Women': US art exhibit of dreams for women to come

In the United States, women are being encouraged to take pen to paper and write about their hopes for the future. The pop-up art exhibit in Washington, DC, was inspired by the global women's march last year that advocated everything from reproductive rights to empowerment in the workplace. The letters will be archived and then opened in 2037 so that the next generation of women can appreciate what their mothers and grandmothers accomplished.

Al Jazeera's Diane Eastabrook reports from Washington, DC.