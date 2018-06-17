'To Future Women': US art exhibit of dreams for women to come

The Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, DC, is exhibiting letters written to the next generation of women, inspired by the global women's march last year.

by

    In the United States, women are being encouraged to take pen to paper and write about their hopes for the future. The pop-up art exhibit in Washington, DC, was inspired by the global women's march last year that advocated everything from reproductive rights to empowerment in the workplace. The letters will be archived and then opened in 2037 so that the next generation of women can appreciate what their mothers and grandmothers accomplished.

    Al Jazeera's Diane Eastabrook reports from Washington, DC.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.