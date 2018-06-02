Relief in sight from Hong Kong’s heat

Thunderstorms are expected to bring a much-needed rain to the region.

    Extreme heat has been gripping Hong Kong and southern China for the last three weeks.

    The Hong Kong Observatory, Hong Kong’s meteorological office, is warning that the extreme heat may cause health issues and have issued a list of precautions that should be taken.

    Included on the list is the reminder to drink plenty of water and to ensure homes are well ventilated. They also urge residents to regularly check on elderly people and those with chronic medical conditions.

    The heatwave started in the second week of May. On May 11, the maximum temperature was 25.3C, but the following day it jumped to 30.6C.

    Ever since, an area of high pressure has been gripping the region keeping thunderstorms at bay and ensuring temperatures remained high.

    On May 30, the temperature rose to 35.4C, well above the average of 30C. This narrowly missed the highest May temperature on record 35.5C, which was set in 1963.

    This year’s rainfall is also the second-lowest on record, beaten by the same year - 1963.

    It was also the year that the territory suffered its worst ever drought and the government was forced to ration water, only supplying it to the public for four hours every four days.

    So far, the government has not needed to ration the water supply, but certainly the lack of rain is concerning. Fortunately, the chance of showers increases over the next few days.

    A thunderstorm would bring much-needed water to the territory, but would also help to bring down the temperature.

    However, the rain is expected to be very heavy in the next few days, which could cause some disruption to traffic.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

