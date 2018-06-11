Qatar takes UAE to UN human rights court over blockade

The government of Qatar is taking the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the UN International Court of Justice over what it described as human rights violations, according to Reuters news agency.

The move on Monday comes a year after the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting "terrorism".

Doha has repeatedly rejected the allegations as "baseless".

"As set forth in detail in Qatar’s application to the International Court, the UAE led these actions, which have had a devastating effect on the human rights of Qataris and residents of Qatar," the government said in a statement on Monday.

The Qatari government said the UAE had enacted a series of measures that discriminate against Qataris, including expelling them from the UAE, prohibiting them from entering or passing through the UAE, ordering UAE nationals to leave Qatar, and closing UAE airspace and seaports to Qatar.

Qatar said it believed the actions were in violation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD) - including discrimination on the basis of nationality - of which the UAE and Qatar are both signatories.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt are not signatories of the CERD.

Qatar requested that the court order the UAE to take steps to comply with its obligations under the CERD, ceasing and revoking the measures currently applied and restoring the rights of Qataris.

It also requested that the UAE makes reparations, including compensation, but gave no details of the amount it might be seeking.

