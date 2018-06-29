Mexico elections: Can Obrador reverse poverty in rural areas?

Mexicans head to the polls this Sunday to choose their next president.

Frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has vowed to reverse decades of decline and poverty in rural areas.

He has said he'll refocus government support from large-scale industrial producers to smaller operations: help them get quality seeds, technological know-how, better access to loans and a guaranteed minimum price for their crops.

But as Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from the state of Michoacan, that'll be a tough campaign pledge to fulfill.