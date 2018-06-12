'Two men, two leaders, one destiny': When Trump made Kim a video

It may have all been smiles and handshakes in Singapore.
But Kim Jong-un's highly anticipated meeting with Donald Trump, the first between a North Korean leader and a sitting US president, also had its fair share of drama and spectacle.
During Tuesday's historic summit, Trump, a former reality TV star, rolled out what resembled a film trailer starring the two leaders in a cautionary tale set to a dramatic musical score.
"What if history can be changed? Will the world embrace this change?" a male narrator can be heard asking the audience.
"And when can this moment in history begin? It comes down to a choice, on this day, in this time, at this moment, the world will be watching, listening, anticipating, hoping," the narrator adds.
Addressing reporters later, Trump said he showed the video on an iPad to about eight members of the North Korean delegation, including Kim, whose father and former leader Kim Jong-il was a long-time movie buff.
"I showed it because I really want him to do something," Trump said. "I think he loved it," the US president added during the press conference, where the video was broadcast on big screens.
"That could very well be the future."
But the future remains to be seen, as the ending scenes of the four-minute, 12-second video - a Destiny Pictures production, apparently - also reminded viewers.
"Featuring President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un, in a meeting to remake history, to shine in the sun, one moment, one choice, what if? The future remains to be written."
Unsurprisingly, the footage found its way onto social media - where users had a lot to say.
Here's a round-up of reaction:
