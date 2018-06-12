Trump and Kim sign agreement after landmark summit

Singapore - US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a "comprehensive" document aimed at ending decades-old hostilities between the two countries.

The contents of the document have not yet been officially released, but photographs of signed agreement showed Kim will commit to "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula".

Trump termed the document "very important" adding that he had formed a "very special bond" with Kim and that relationship with North Korea would be very different.

"People are going to be very impressed and people are going to be very happy and we are going to take care of a very dangerous problem for the world," Trump said.

The first-ever meeting of a sitting US president and a leader of North Korea launched hopes for a peace deal for the divided Korean Peninsula, a formal end of the 1950-53 Korean War, and an agreement that Pyongyang scales back or dismantle its nuclear programme.

Tuesday's summit, which began about 9:00am local time (01:00 GMT) and ended with the signing shortly before 2:00pm (06:00 GMT), was punctuated by handshakes, smiles and upbeat comments from both Trump and Kim.

Trump met Kim on Singapore's Sentosa Island at the Capella hotel, starting with a carefully choreograph and landmark handshake against a backdrop of alternated US and North Korean flags.

Following initial comments to reporters, Trump and Kim went into a private meeting accompanied solely by their translators, then a larger meeting with aides to both men, and finally a working lunch.

In brief remarks this morning to reporters before their private meeting, Trump said he expected to have a "great discussion".

"I feel really great. We're going to have a great discussion and will be tremendously successful. It's my honour and we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt," Trump said.

Kim responded through a translator: "The way to come to here was not easy. The old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward, but we overcame all of them and we are here today."

Trump emerged from that initial meeting to say it was "very, very good" and that he and Kim have an "excellent relationship".

Trump and Kim emerged from the lunch meeting for another photo op, strolling the grounds of the scenic hotel and Trump telling reporters, "We're going to a signing now," without elaborating about the content of the agreement.

Kim left Sentosa Island shortly after the two leaders signed the documents.

Trump was expected to remain in Singapore until about 7:00pm local time (11:00 GMT). The US leader is expected to give a news conference at around a 2:30pm (06:30 GMT).

Early on Tuesday, before the start of the summit, Trump took to Twitter to downplay expectations from the summit.

He wrote, "The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the US, say the haters & losers. We have our hostages, testing, research and all missle launches have stoped, and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine!"