Increase in number of Central American migrants deported from US

Immigration officials in Guatemala report a 45 percent increase from last year in the number of people being forced to return.

As a result of the US's tougher enforcement of anti-immigration laws, officers in Guatemala say they've seen a change in the spirit of Guatemalans arriving back home.

For many, the return is full of shame and failure. They come back empty handed, some will stay in temporary shelters in the capital and others will be dropped at bus stations in the capital and then have to fend for themselves.

Al Jazeera's Mariana Sanchez reports from Guatemala City.