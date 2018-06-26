Germany's Merkel faces pressure from conservatives over refugees

The southern German state of Bavaria is one of the country's most conservative regions, and it has grown in prominence in recent weeks as the CSU - a Bavarian ally of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) party - pushes for a stricter immigration policy, putting the chancellor's governing coalition at risk.

The rise of the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has seen the CSU move further to the right in fear of losing votes in the state's upcoming election.

Al Jazeera's Dominic Kane reports.