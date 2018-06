Boats full of refugees and migrants continue to brave the treacherous waters of the Mediterranean in search of safety.

More than 1,500 arrived in southern Spain over the weekend.

These arrivals are in addition to 629 people who had been on board the charity boat Aquarius, which was denied entry by Italy and Malta and accepted by Spain.

It is the largest single influx of migrants to the area in four years.

Al Jazeera's Karl Penhaul reports from Almeria on the southeast coast of Spain.