Monsoon rains have caused flooding across much of Sri Lanka, leading to the deaths of at least 13 people and displacement of more than 400,000 others.

A number of major rivers to burst their banks affecting more than 120,000 people in half of the country's 25 districts. The military has been deployed to help.

Al Jazeera's Minelle Fernandez reports from Bulathsinghala in the southwest.