Thousands of Rohingya women, some of whom were raped during a military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine State in August last year, are due to give birth. More than 700,000 majority-Muslim Rohingya have sought refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh. They now live in squalid and overcrowded refugee camps and relief organisations are working with communities to make certain rape victims and their children do not face discrimination.

Al Jazeera's Mereana Hond reports.