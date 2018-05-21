Paraguay president inaugurates Israel embassy in Jerusalem

Paraguay opened its Israel embassy in Jerusalem, the second country to follow the United States in making the politically sensitive move from Tel Aviv.

Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the inauguration ceremony on Monday.

The US relocated its embassy to Jerusalem a week ago, drawing Palestinian and international anger, and was followed by Guatemala on Wednesday.

Palestinian leaders see East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state and have said that US President Donald Trump's move disqualifies the US as a peace mediator.

Previous US presidents, as well as nearly every other country, refrained from opening embassies in Jerusalem, arguing that the city's final status should first be resolved through Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.