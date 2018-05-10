Israel responds after Iran 'fires rockets' at army from Syria

Tensions between Israel, Syria and Iran appear to be escalating, with Israeli warplanes firing at targets inside Syria.

The state news agency there is reporting that several military sites including a radar facility and an ammunition depot were destroyed.

Earlier, the Israeli military said Iranian forces in neighbouring Syria fired rockets at their positions in the occupied Golan Heights.

Israel is urging residents in the occupied Golan Heights to enter bomb shelters after 20 rockets were fired into the area from Syria.

The Israeli military is blaming Iranian forces.

If confirmed, this would be the first rocket attack carried out directly by Iran, rather than by one of its proxies, against Israel.

Al Jazeera's Charlotte Bellis reports.