The Red Cross has called on Israel to respect medics working in Gaza during long-running protests that have led to many deaths and injuries.

Friday will be the seventh week of the Great March of Return, where thousands of Palestinians protest along Israel's border fence.

Some 41 Palestinians have been killed and 7,000 injured since the protests began on March 30.

But among the chaos - a love story.

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports from Gaza.