Cyclone Mekunu has made landfall in Oman, bringing strong winds and torrential rains.

A 12-year-old girl was the sixth casualty of the storm, as it hit the coastal city of Salalah.

At least five other people were killed when it devastated the Yemeni island of Socotra on Thursday.

Dozens of others are missing.

Al Jazeera's Mohamed Vall reports from Salalah, Oman.