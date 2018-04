Palestine's ambassador to the United Nations is calling for an independent investigation into Israel's use of force against protesters. It comes after four Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed by Israeli gunfire in another day of demonstrations on Gaza's border. There have been funerals for the latest casualties.

At least 39 people have died in four weeks of protests calling for Palestinians' right to return to ancestral lands.

Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith reports from Gaza.