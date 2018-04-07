UK: 'Hello, I am Muslim'

A Europe-wide event to break fears and prejudices against Muslims and to promote empathy has been launched in London's central King's Cross Station.

The event will see young Muslims promoting mutual understanding in public places in various countries including Germany, the Netherlands, France and Austria.

'Hello, I am a Muslim'

"This week, the Islamic Community Milli Gorus (ICMG) organization will have thousands of young Muslims living in Europe, Australia and Canada, out on the streets delivering their 'Hello, I am a Muslim' message to introduce themselves," a press release said on Thursday.

"Contacting people individually is the most natural and the best way of promoting understanding and empathy," the release issued by ICMG said.

"We have prepared the 'Hello, I am a Muslim' events to encourage mutual communication and cooperation between Muslims and non-Muslims," said Kemal Ergun, the group's president.

The event will also see the participation from more than 500 mosques across Europe, according to the ICMG statement.

Islamophobia

Hate crimes rose in UK around the time of the Brexit referendum, Religious or racially aggravated offences rose in the months leading up to the vote, from about 3,500 recorded incidents in April 2016 to more than 5,000 in June of the same year, when the decision to leave the EU was announced. In June 2017, reported hate crimes peaked at 6,000.

A study into the day-to-day experiences of British Muslims, carried out by the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) in 2016, found a sharp rise in the number of people reporting verbal abuse and an increase in the number of physical attacks since the survey was last undertaken in 2010.

Both in Germany and Spain Muslims and their centers have been the target of hate crimes.

There were 950 attacks on Muslims and mosques in Germany in 2017, according to new government figures.

In Spain, more than 500 Islamophobic incidents were recorded in the same year, including incidents against women and children and several mosques, according to a civil society group.

A mosque in the town of Roosendaal in the Netherlands, was set on fire in November 2015.



