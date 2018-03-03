Anti-Muslim 'incidents' surge in Germany, Spain

There were 950 attacks reportedly on Muslims and mosques in Germany in 2017, according to new government figures.

In Spain, more than 500 Islamophobic incidents were recorded in the same year, including incidents against women and children and several mosques, according to a civil society group.

Islamophobia in Germany

Special category: Last January, German police began registering Islamophobic crimes under a special category, after calls by the country's Muslim community to take more serious measures against the growing number of anti-Muslim hate crimes.

In most of the incidents, the perpetrators were part of Germany's far right, according to the ministry.

The EU's largest economy has witnessed growing Islamophobia and hatred of migrants in recent years triggered by propaganda from far-right and populist parties, which have exploited fears over the refugee crisis.

Death toll: In Germany, at least 33 Muslims were injured in the attacks, which included assaults against Muslim women wearing headscarves and attacks against mosques and other Muslim institutions, the Interior Ministry said in its reply to a parliamentary question.

The ministry recorded at least 60 attacks last year that targeted mosques and other institutions of the Muslim community.

Muslim population: Germany, a country of 81.8 million people, has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France.

Among the country's nearly 4.7 million Muslims, three million are of Turkish origin. Many of them are second or third-generations of Turkish families who migrated to Germany in the 1960s.

Islamophobia in Spain