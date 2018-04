Russia's President Vladimir Putin has just arrived in Turkey ahead of a summit on Syria.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will also be attending the meeting in Ankara on Wednesday.

Even though the leaders are supporting opposing sides in the Syria conflict, they are coming together for these talks, which the Turkish government says are about reviving peace efforts.

They are expected to discuss strategy regarding Syria's Kurdish fighters.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.