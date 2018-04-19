Syria: Rebels in Dumayr agree to leave after Ghouta devastation

Fighters in Dumayr, a rebel-held district northeast of Syria's capital Damascus, have agreed to surrender.

The rebels and their families will evacuate to the north of the country, as part of a deal with the government.

They said they feared the Syrian government would devastate the district with air attacks as it did to the neighbouring region of Eastern Ghouta, which was recently taken by the regime from opposition groups following a similar deal.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from neighbouring Lebanon.