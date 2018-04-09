Syrian government sued over US journalist Marie Colvin's death

The family of a US journalist killed in Syria is suing the Syrian government over her death.

It is thought this will be the first time the Assad regime has faced court action anywhere in the world arising out of the seven-year Syrian war.

The suit, filed in Washington, DC, on behalf of her family, says it has insider testimony from a Syrian intelligence defector who confirms the journalist was targeted and regime officials celebrated her death.

Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports from Washington, DC.