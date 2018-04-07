Stalled peace process in Myanmar frustrating rebel armies

Peace talks in Myanmar's Karen State have stalled, with some arguing the actions of the military against the Rohingya in Rakhine State undermine the credibility of the government's claim to want peace.

    The leaders of one of the largest rebel armies in Myanmar say they're becoming increasingly frustrated by peace talks with the government and may walk away from the negotiations.

    The government has embarked on a peace process with ethnic minority groups, like the mainly Christian Karen National Liberation Army.

    Fighting continues in some areas and talks appear to have stalled with no date set for a new round of negotiations.

    Al Jazeera's Wayne Hay reports from territory held by Karen rebels, Myanmar.

