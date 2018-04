Tens of thousands of Slovaks rallied through the capital, Bratislava, on Sunday, demanding the head of the police force step down.

But instead of the police chief quitting, it was Slovakia's interior minister who resigned after less than a month in the job.

Tomas Drucker is the latest politician to step down following protests against the murder of an investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee.

Al Jazeera's Hannah Hoexter reports.