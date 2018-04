Technology is being tested in Qatar that could help doctors diagnose autism in minutes rather than months. The first study of its kind in the region has found that at least one in 100 children in Qatar suffer from some form of the disorder. The figure had previously been put at three in every 10,000. Now, researchers hope an eye-tracking device could help detect the condition as early as possible.

Al Jazeera's Cara Legg reports from Doha.