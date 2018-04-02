Libyans forced to dig for water in backyards

Libya is said to have one of the largest irrigation projects in the world. About 3,000km of an underground pipeline system carrying fossil freshwater is meant to supply water to millions. But many cities are still running dry.

So, many residents are finding alternative ways that include digging deep in their backyards to find water.

Workers say that the drilling process isn't easy and that water from underground is, in most cases, mixed with harmful chemicals.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Misrata.