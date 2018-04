At least 3,000 civilians have been either killed or injured by improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, in Somalia in the past three years.

2017 was by far the deadliest, largely due to a massive bombing in Mogadishu in October that killed more than 500 people.

Six months later, things are slowly returning to normal at the busy market it destroyed.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Adow reports from Mogadishu, Somalia.