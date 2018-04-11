Zuckerberg tells Congress: 'It was my mistake, and I'm sorry'

Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has admitted making mistakes, as he gave nearly five hours of testimony before US Congress on Tuesday, in the first of a two-day congressional hearing into the data breach scandal that has engulfed the company.

Zuckerberg repeated apologies he previously made for a range of problems that have beset the social network - from a lack of data protection that impacted 87 million users worldwide to the platform being improperly used for political means - insisting that the company is working to prevent future malfeasance.

Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports from Washington, DC.